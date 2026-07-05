Viral Video of the Day for July 5, 2026: Fourth of July stunt sends girl flying sky-high in jaw-dropping backyard launch!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a family's wild Fourth of July invention launches a girl dozens of feet into the air in a stunt that left viewers doing a double take.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, a family is seen unveiling a homemade launch contraption before sending one brave girl soaring dozens of feet into the air within a few short seconds.
She lands safely on a giant inflatable cushion, but the unbelievable stunt left everyone watching completely stunned.
One viewer commented: "I'm 61 and would do this in a heartbeat!"
"This looks like the biggest gamble for adrenaline ever," another wrote.
Check it out:
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Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@chrannzee