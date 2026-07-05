Viral Video of the Day for July 5, 2026: Fourth of July stunt sends girl flying sky-high in jaw-dropping backyard launch!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a family's wild Fourth of July invention launches a girl dozens of feet into the air in a stunt that left viewers doing a double take.

In the clip, a family is seen unveiling a homemade launch contraption before sending one brave girl soaring dozens of feet into the air within a few short seconds.

She lands safely on a giant inflatable cushion, but the unbelievable stunt left everyone watching completely stunned.

One viewer commented: "I'm 61 and would do this in a heartbeat!"

"This looks like the biggest gamble for adrenaline ever," another wrote.

Check it out: