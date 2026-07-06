Viral Video of the Day for July 6, 2026: Swing stunt goes hilariously wrong as tree branch crashes down!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a group of teens pushes a friend sky-high on a backyard swing before the entire tree branch suddenly snaps loose!

In the clip, a group of teens push one friend higher and higher on a swing hanging from a tree.

But the fun takes a wild turn when the massive branch suddenly gives way, sending the swing and branch crashing into the yard.

Thankfully, everyone jumps clear in time, and the only thing bruised is the group's confidence after the epic fail.

"No one’s talking about the 2 girls who escaped just in time 5 seconds earlier and it could have been a disaster," one viewer commented.

Check it out: