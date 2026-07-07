Viral Video of the Day for July 7, 2026: Cat causes glass-shattering disaster, but owner's odd reaction steals the spotlight

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a mischievous cat sparks chaos after knocking a massive glass jar off a kitchen counter – but viewers can't stop talking about the owner's reaction!

In the clip, a security cam captures the cat sitting on the counter, casually sending a giant glass jar crashing to the floor.

Erika Lynn rushes in after hearing the loud shattering sound and calls out, "Kitty! Kitty! Michael!" as Michael reacts with a shocked "WHAT?" and asks what was broken in an irritated voice.

While the feline's mess steals the show, many commenters are more focused on Michael's aggressive reaction during the unexpected kitchen disaster.

"Michael needs to check his tone," one viewer commented, while another wrote, "I don’t like Micheal attitude."

Check it out: