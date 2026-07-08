Viral Video of the Day for July 8, 2026: Neighbor gets soaked to help rescue friend's car

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a soaked neighbor pulls off the ultimate hero move when he runs through a torrential downpour to save his friend's car.

In the clip, the woman hands her keys to her friend who lives in the same apartment complex as her.

He braves the elements, shirtless, to get her car and pulls it safely into the parking garage while completely drenched.

One viewer commented, "he's both cute and useful. wife him."

Check it out: