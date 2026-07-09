Viral Video of the Day for July 9, 2026: This playful pet otter demands never-ending pool tosses!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, meet Lola, the adorable otter who is absolutely addicted to her favorite high-speed game of aquatic fetch with her owner, Ella.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Ella reveals that launching Lola into the water is the otter's "favorite game ever."
The pint-sized thrill-seeker clearly has unlimited energy, happily scurrying back for a repeat performance every single time.
It is easily the most wholesome thing you will see on your feed today!
One viewer commented, "It’s Lola’s world and we’re just living in it."
Check it out:
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Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@ellaevoy