Viral Video of the Day for June 1, 2026: Owner can't handle cuteness of sleeping puppy!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a sleepy cocker spaniel puppy melts hearts everywhere as her owner carefully scoops her up while admiring just how adorable she is.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, a tiny cocker spaniel puppy lies fast asleep on a bed, looking completely peaceful and impossibly cute.
Her owner approaches with extreme caution, gently lifting the snoozing pup while trying not to disturb her sweet nap.
As he admires her sleepy faces, it's clear he's just as obsessed as the internet is.
"I'd have to give my job up," one viewer joked.
Check it out:
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@elenaneath