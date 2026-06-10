Viral Video of the Day for June 10, 2026: Golden retriever gets upstaged by swimming brother

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a golden retriever is adorably upstaged by his dog brother taking a swim in the pool behind him.

In the clip, one pup poses for the camera while sporting goggles and a pool tube, while his golden retriever brother aggressively doggy paddles in the background!

"When you're trying to take a solo shot and your friend won't get out of the way," the video's on-screen caption reads.

"This is such golden behavior," one user commented.

Check it out: