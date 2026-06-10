Viral Video of the Day for June 10, 2026: Golden retriever gets upstaged by swimming brother
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a golden retriever is adorably upstaged by his dog brother taking a swim in the pool behind him.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, one pup poses for the camera while sporting goggles and a pool tube, while his golden retriever brother aggressively doggy paddles in the background!
"When you're trying to take a solo shot and your friend won't get out of the way," the video's on-screen caption reads.
"This is such golden behavior," one user commented.
Check it out:
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@thegoldenboyranger