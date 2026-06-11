Viral Video of the Day for June 11, 2026: Man risks it all to relive childhood, gets trapped in toy car!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a man takes a trip down memory lane in a store, but his nostalgic joyride ends with an unexpected rescue mission.

In the clip, the TikToker squeezes himself into a miniature toy car, hoping to relive his younger years.

But after the fun comes to a screeching halt, he finds himself unable to get out.

As employees gather around to free him, viewers can't stop laughing at the relatable reminder that some childhood memories are better left in the past!

"He’ll be the reason for the “no playing in the toys” sign they put up tomorrow," one viewer joked.

Check it out: