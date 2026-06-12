Viral Video of the Day for June 12, 2026: Cat dad's bizarre pre-feeding ritual leaves TikTok in stitches

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a cat owner reveals the bizarre feeding routine his pets refuse to skip, leaving TikTok users laughing and cat lovers feeling seen.

In the clip, a man places two bowls of cat food in front of his eager felines before quickly picking them back up.

He then picks up both cats at once, gives them a quick shake, and sets them down again, prompting the cats to immediately start eating.

"Genuinely how did you discover you needed to do this?" one viewer hilariously asked.



Check it out: