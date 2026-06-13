Viral Video of the Day for June 13, 2026: Aunt accidentally drives through pedestrian walkway
Italy - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman accidentally drove down a pedestrian walkway in Italy and nearly rolled straight through an outdoor restaurant.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, a TikToker films her aunt slowly cruising down what she believes is a normal road.
Instead, she's navigating a busy pedestrian path packed with confused onlookers.
As the car inches closer and closer to an outdoor dining area, diners and walkers stare in disbelief.
Thankfully, a security guard directed them to the right place for parking.
"I’m so embarrassed and I’m not even in the car," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@millyy2725