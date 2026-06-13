Viral Video of the Day for June 13, 2026: Aunt accidentally drives through pedestrian walkway

Italy - In today's Viral Video of the Day , a woman accidentally drove down a pedestrian walkway in Italy and nearly rolled straight through an outdoor restaurant.

In the clip, a TikToker films her aunt slowly cruising down what she believes is a normal road.

Instead, she's navigating a busy pedestrian path packed with confused onlookers.

As the car inches closer and closer to an outdoor dining area, diners and walkers stare in disbelief.

Thankfully, a security guard directed them to the right place for parking.

"I’m so embarrassed and I’m not even in the car," one viewer commented.

Check it out: