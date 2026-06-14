Viral Video of the Day for June 14, 2026: Capybara caught sneaking into house for prime lounging spot!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a mischievous capybara named Cheesecake shows up uninvited, bypasses the dog, and makes a beeline for the couch!

In the clip, a woman films her front door as Cheesecake the capybara patiently waits outside.

After jokingly asking her dog Stevie if he invited the oversized rodent over, she lets the unexpected guest inside.

Cheesecake immediately attempts to head for the bedroom, but when she's told no, she casually settles onto the couch instead.

"Very respectful guest very demure," one viewer commented.

Check it out: