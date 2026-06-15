Viral Video of the Day for June 15, 2026: Bold wingwoman turns dinner into instant double date

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a friend's fearless matchmaking stunt flips a casual restaurant dinner into an unexpected double date in seconds!

In the clip, two friends are enjoying dinner at an outdoor restaurant when one decides to make a bold move.

She taps on a guy sitting at the table behind them and tells him her friend thinks he's really cute.

Instead of getting awkward, the man introduces himself as Rob and immediately asks if the women want to go on a date.

The girls then get up and sit at the table beside them for an impromptu double date, and Megan asks Olivia which one of the two men she was actually calling cute.

"Not y’all picking your favorite right in front of them," one viewer commented with a crying emoji.



Check it out: