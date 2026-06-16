Viral Video of the Day for June 16, 2026: Best friend's home prank ends in hilarious panic

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a man hides inside his best friend's house in the dark as a surprise prank that backfires in hilarious, chaotic fashion.

In the clip, the friend walks in, turns on a lamp, and is instantly startled when his buddy reveals himself waiting in the shadows.

He waves the lamp around in shock as the prankster reveals himself and says he's been waiting for him to get home.

The tension escalated fast, with the startled friend demanding his house keys back after the scare.

Check it out: