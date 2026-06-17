Viral Video of the Day for June 17, 2026: Bride's childhood wedding prediction leaves groom in tears!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a bride's childhood wedding prediction stunned guests when a decades-old recording appeared to perfectly predict her future husband.

In the clip, bride Jordan enjoys her father-daughter dance when her dad suddenly plays audio recordings from her childhood.

As a little girl, Jordan excitedly talks about her future wedding and her friends she hopes will be bridesmaids one day.

Then comes the jaw-dropping moment: when asked about boys, young Jordan repeatedly says, "Max, Max, Max, Max."

The crowd erupts as everyone realizes her new husband is actually named Max, and he can only stare in shock before getting emotional.

"You just KNOW your dad has been planning that since the moment you said, 'Dad, this is Max,'" one viewer commented.

Check it out: