Viral Video of the Day for June 19, 2026: Black lab destroys new pool fence in seconds!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a family finally installed a pool fence for the kids, but their black lab had other plans!

In the clip, Laura films her husband letting their two dogs outside, showing off their new safety fence built for their baby boy and visiting kids.

But their pool-obsessed black lab wastes no time putting it to the test.

The determined pup barrels through the barrier, breaks it, and leaps into the water, leaving everyone stunned and laughing.

"Was the fence his gift? He opened it," one viewer hilariously commented.

Check it out: