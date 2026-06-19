Viral Video of the Day for June 19, 2026: Huge fin sparks panic as surfers think great white shark is stalking them!

Santa Barbara, California - In today's Viral Video of the Day , a carefree hydrofoil session off Santa Barbara turned intense when a massive fin surfaced behind one rider, sparking shark fears.

In the clip, Kai Lenny and Ron glide across the ocean when a huge fin suddenly appears behind Ron.

Kai quickly tells his friend not to fall and to "run," sending the pair into panic mode.

The duo later believes they may have encountered a great white shark, leaving viewers stunned by the wild close call.

"I got so nervous, then I remember I can scroll," one viewer wrote.

Check it out: