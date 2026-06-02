Viral Video of the Day for June 2, 2026: Tiny tot steals the show with adorable Lion King duet!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a toddler's surprise piano performance turns into a heart-melting singalong with her dad that has TikTok swooning!

In the clip, the dad sits with his young daughter on his lap and starts to explain what they're about to do, but before he can get a word out, the little girl jumps right into playing the piano and singing The Lion Sleeps Tonight.

The sweet moment gets even better when her dad joins in, and she pops up to dance on his legs, singing along with a huge smile on her face as the pair perform their impromptu duet.

One viewer commented, "if i was the wife and walked in on this i would probably melt."

Check it out: