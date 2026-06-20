Viral Video of the Day for June 20, 2026: Little boy reels in "monster" fish and bursts into tears!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , young angler Owen lands the biggest bass of his life from a tiny raft – and gets so overwhelmed with excitement that he starts crying!

In the clip, Owen stands on a small raft in a pond when his fishing line hooks something huge. As he reels in the massive bass, he can't believe his eyes and excitedly calls it a "monster."

He gets so emotional over his personal best that tears start flowing, while his mom records every precious second.

"Oh he's gonna be talking about this for years," one viewer commented.

Check it out: