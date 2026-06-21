Viral Video of the Day for June 21, 2026: Woman tries to interview seagull – but gets robbed instead!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a woman's attempt at wildlife journalism gets cut short when her feathered interview subject decides to steal the show – literally!

In the clip, Samiya stands on a rooftop balcony holding a tiny microphone up to a seagull perches beside her.

"I'm here with Mr. Seagull today," she announces, before greeting him with a cheerful "Buongiorno Mr. Seagull."

Before she can get another word in, the seagull snatches the mic right out of her hand with his beak and takes off flying, ending the interview on his terms.

"Hes a sky news reporter now," one viewer joked, while another commented, "He’s my new favourite influencer."

Check it out: