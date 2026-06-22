Viral Video of the Day for June 22, 2026: Toddler literally flips his way out of argument with mom

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a hilarious toddler goes toe-to-toe with his mom in a sassy argument, completely matching her attitude before pulling off the ultimate dramatic exit.

In the clip, the pint-sized debater gets a gentle wooden spoon tap on the behind after uttering a naughty word.

Instead of backing down, he hilariously mimics his mother's exact words and scolding tone when she decrees he must sleep in his own bed tonight.

To top off his masterclass in sass, the little gymnast suddenly breaks into two random, dramatic floor flips mid-argument.

"Cartwheel mid argument is CRAZY," one viewer commented, while another said, "Flipping and fussing."

Check it out: