Viral Video of the Day for June 23, 2026: Stranded tourists bust a move to save their bikes in Japan!

Japan - In today's Viral Video of the Day , two tourists stranded in Japan turned to dance after ATM troubles left them unable to pay 400 yen ($2.50) to free their bikes.

In the clip, the two guys explain that their bikes had been locked up, but with ATMs out of service and no way to withdraw money, they got creative.

One friend started dancing after setting out a hat and a phone displaying a note asking for 400 yen.

Their goofy performance paid off as amused passersby chipped in, proving that sometimes a little embarrassment is worth avoiding a long trek home!

"i’m dying at the thought of there being no music," one viewer commented.

Check it out: