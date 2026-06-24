Viral Video of the Day for June 24, 2026: Woman's wild roars save dog from lurking bear

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a woman raced to free her tangled dog in the woods before spotting a huge bear lurking just behind him – and her reaction stunned viewers.

In the clip, the woman finds her pup hopelessly tangled around a fallen tree trunk and rushes to help without realizing a massive bear is standing nearby.

Once she spots the animal, panic sets in, but she quickly switches into protective mode and starts roaring back at the predator.

In a follow-up video, her boyfriend joins her, and the pair successfully scares the bear off, leaving viewers amazed by the terrifying encounter and the dog's lucky escape.

"Omg girl I’m crying at your roar that was an instinctual roar," one viewer commented.

Check it out: