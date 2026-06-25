Viral Video of the Day for June 25, 2026: Otter mom's adorable baby introduction melts hearts online!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , an otter mom floated by with her baby perched on top as one delighted TikToker delivered a hilarious greeting.

In the clip, Lexi stands near a pier when an otter swimming in the water approaches with a tiny baby riding on her belly.

As the adorable pair floats by, she jokes, "I like your baby, are you coming here maliciously or as a friend?" – a question that left viewers cracking up.

The otter mom continues her journey with the little one still riding on top, seemingly unfazed by the attention.

"they love to show off two things, their babies and there favorite rock," one viewer said in the comments.

Check it out: