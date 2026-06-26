Viral Video of the Day for June 26, 2026: Man tries to cross "crikey-infested" waters – and instantly regrets it!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a man's daring stunt goes hilariously wrong when a rope swing fails to get him across a creek.

In the clip, Keygan confidently jokes to the camera that this is how they cross "crikey-infested waters" in the Australian bush.

He grabs a rope swing, launches himself over the stream, and immediately realizes he doesn't have enough momentum to reach the ground on the other side.

Trapped in a hilarious loop of panic, he swings back and forth, trying to save himself before going right into the water.

All the while, his loyal friend behind the camera completely loses it, laughing hysterically at the entire mishap.

"He was really stuck between a rock and a hard place," one viewer hilariously commented.

Check it out: