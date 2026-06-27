Viral Video of the Day for June 27, 2026: Audience loses it after man's giant feet appear on movie screen

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a moviegoer turns a quiet break between previews into a comedy show by casting a giant shadow of his feet on the big screen.

In the clip, a man slips off his shoes between previews, props his feet up, and shines a flashlight on them to create an oversized shadow across the movie screen.

The unexpected sight sends the audience into laughter, while one person quips, "For free?"

"high risk high reward," one viewer joked.

Another commented, "An entire theater laughed? I’d ride this high forever."

Check it out: