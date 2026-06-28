Viral Video of the Day for June 28, 2026: Man tries using AI lawyer during traffic stop – and it doesn't end well

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a driver tries letting an AI assistant handle a traffic stop, but the unusual tactic quickly backfires in an unexpected way.

In the clip, the driver holds up a phone with an AI voice posing as his attorney after being pulled over at night.

The officer questions what he's hearing and tells the driver it's not a real lawyer before returning moments later – with five court summonses.

"Last time I checked ai stands for Attorney Intelligence," one viewer joked.

Check it out: