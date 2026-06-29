Viral Video of the Day for June 29, 2026: Girl's hilarious Minion cover of Olivia Rodrigo leaves movie crowd in stitches!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , Faith Elizabeth steals the spotlight before a movie with a flawless Minion-style take on Olivia Rodrigo's new song!

In the clip, Faith Elizabeth steps up to a mic at the Minions & Monsters premiere to take part in a singing contest.

But instead of singing normally, she performs Olivia Rodrigo's new song drop dead entirely in a hilarious Minion accent.

Her uncanny impression catches everyone off guard, and the theater quickly fills with laughter as she absolutely nails the goofy voice.

"I love how she immediately locked in," one viewer commented.

Check it out: