Viral Video of the Day for June 3, 2026: Peekaboo goes hilariously wrong in case of mistaken identity!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a woman tries to surprise who she thinks is her brother in a hammock, but a stranger's goofy grin turns the moment into comedy gold.

In the clip, a woman confidently walks up to a hammock and pulls it open while saying, "Peekaboo!" expecting to find her brother inside.

Instead, she's met by a complete stranger with an unforgettable ear-to-ear grin.

The shocked woman immediately realizes her mistake, and viewers can't get enough of the man's hilariously awkward expression.

"The concept of a stranger trying to play peek a boo with me as I lay in a hammock is genuinely frying me rn," one viewer commented.

Check it out: