Viral Video of the Day for June 30, 2026: Clever pup sends owner into panic with button warning – but the truth is hilarious!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , an Australian Shepherd 's dramatic button combo has his owner bracing for danger before a surprise delivery flips the whole moment.

In the clip, Flambo trots over to his talking buttons and presses "stranger," followed by "outside," instantly putting his owner on high alert.

She checks the front door, only to discover a pile of DoorDash grocery bags waiting outside.

Turns out, the smart pup wasn't sounding the alarm – he was delivering the message!

"now imagine this message but at night. i would have panicked," one viewer commented.

Check it out: