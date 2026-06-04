Viral Video of the Day for June 4, 2026: Border collie stuns TikTok with unbelievable fetching skills!

UK - In today's Viral Video of the Day , a border collie dubbed "The Fetch King" left millions amazed after tracking down a ball thrown far from sight near the shoreline.

In the clip, the dog's owner asks if he wants to do a search before tossing a ball from a cliffside path overlooking Staithes Beach in Scarborough.

The excited pup immediately races off and begins sniffing the area.

Despite the ball landing far away near the water, the determined dog quickly picks up the scent and tracks it down with ease.

"The exact amount of mental stimulation and work this kind of dog needs," one viewer commented.



Another joked, "my dog can't find the ball when it's Infront of him."

Check it out: