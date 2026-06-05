Viral Video of the Day for June 5, 2026: Adorable dog steals the show with Miley Cyrus duet!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a singing pup named Baby has the internet howling with delight as he belts out a Miley Cyrus hit alongside his owner.

In the clip, Baby's owner explains that the lovable pup nudges her whenever he's in the mood to sing.

Once she puts on Younger Now by Miley Cyrus, the talented chiweenie lets loose with a series of dramatic howls and stays on beat through nearly the entire song.

"He gots his Michael Jackson glove on. He's a reincarnation," one viewer commented.

Check it out: