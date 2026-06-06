Viral Video of the Day for June 6, 2026: Driver's jaw-dropping train track blunder leaves viewers stunned

San Diego, California - In today's Viral Video of the Day , a driver trapped at a railroad crossing made a baffling move toward an oncoming train, leaving passengers stunned.

In the clip, the vehicle gets caught with the crossing gate resting on top of its roof as a train approaches.

A man named Kenny Ledesma films the entire ordeal and people in his car nervously ask what the driver is doing as the car unexpectedly creeps forward toward the tracks instead of backing up.

Thankfully, the train manages to pass without hitting the car, but the close call left everyone breathing a sigh of relief.

One viewer commented, "You left them SO much space to back up too? omg..."

Check it out: