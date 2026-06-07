Viral Video of the Day for June 7, 2026: Adorable cat steals the spotlight at graduation dinner

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a well-behaved cat named Buttercream turned heads at a graduation dinner while rocking a tiny cap and gown.

In the clip, Buttercream sits calmly in his own chair at a restaurant table while watching the celebration like a distinguished guest.

He looks ready to accept a diploma as he sits among partygoers wearing a miniature graduation cap and gown.

"For those asking what degree he got, they said he studied meowdicine," one viewer commented.

Check it out: