Viral Video of the Day for June 7, 2026: Adorable cat steals the spotlight at graduation dinner
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a well-behaved cat named Buttercream turned heads at a graduation dinner while rocking a tiny cap and gown.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Buttercream sits calmly in his own chair at a restaurant table while watching the celebration like a distinguished guest.
He looks ready to accept a diploma as he sits among partygoers wearing a miniature graduation cap and gown.
"For those asking what degree he got, they said he studied meowdicine," one viewer commented.
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Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@spongecake_cats