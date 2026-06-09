Viral Video of the Day for June 9, 2026: Dad hilariously crashes out over spilled Starbucks

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a dad hilariously freaks out after accidentally spilling his entire Starbucks drink.

In the clip, the man returns home and leaves his Starbucks refresher on the ledge as he opens the gate, but the drink soon topples over – and he can't hide his disappointment!

"64 year old man btw… he does not play abt his strawberry acai," his daughter wrote in the video's caption.

Thankfully, she confirmed in an updated caption that she did indeed buy him a refill!

Check it out: