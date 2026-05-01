Viral Video of the Day for May 1, 2026: Boys' staircase stunt goes hilariously wrong

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a group of boys attempt a daring DIY stunt using a plastic tub as a makeshift sled down a staircase.

In the clip, one boy sits in the tub armed with a pillow and helmet after his friends set up a cushioned landing zone at the bottom of the stairs.

However, when they push him off, the tub immediately flips over instead of sliding.

Viewers couldn't help but laugh, saying, "people have been proving this doesn't work for generations," and another adding, "This is a very important canon event."

Check it out: