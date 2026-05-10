Viral Video of the Day for May 10, 2026: Baby bear's first walk outside is the cutest thing you'll see today!

Texas - In today's Viral Video of the Day , a Texas wildlife park is melting hearts after sharing a TikTok of baby bear Mishka's first outdoor walk on a leash with one of her caretakers.

In the adorable clip, the curious little cub makes the whole outing an adventure – stopping to sniff everything in her path, batting at fallen leaves, wrapping herself around a tree and getting completely tangled in her own leash, and picking a fight with a spiky bush.

She ended her stroll by watching the park's chickens and cows with intense fascination.

"Baby bears and puppies seem to have similarities," one viewer commented.



Another wrote, "My husband says he wants to volunteer as a beta tester to play with this bear cub."

Check it out: