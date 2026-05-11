Viral Video of the Day for May 11, 2026: Giant dog's nightly walk has the internet shook

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a massive black dog takes his owner for a nightly stroll through the neighborhood – except no one told this pup he's supposed to walk on four legs.

In the clip, the giant fluffy dog struts confidently down the sidewalk on his two hind legs the entire time, towering over the street like he owns the place.

Viewers couldn't get enough of the eerie yet hilarious sigh, with one viewer joking, "i really don't like him i'm sorry."

Another wrote, "You've gotta stop this I am so scared right now."

Check it out: