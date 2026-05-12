Viral Video of the Day for May 12, 2026: Man greets new Scottish Straight cat with a hilarious (and terrible) accent

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a couple's first days with their new Scottish Straight cat , Ozzy, are already off to a hilarious start.

In the clip, Cristina Welch films her boyfriend as he squats beside Ozzy, who is tucked away under a cat tree.

Slipping into a thick Scottish accent, he asks the feline if he'd like "a little Fancy Feast" or his toy before affectionately calling him a "good little cat."

Cristina can barely contain her laughter in the background.

"I am confused as to who is the Scottish one," one viewer joked.

Check it out: