Viral Video of the Day for May 12, 2026: Man greets new Scottish Straight cat with a hilarious (and terrible) accent
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a couple's first days with their new Scottish Straight cat, Ozzy, are already off to a hilarious start.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Cristina Welch films her boyfriend as he squats beside Ozzy, who is tucked away under a cat tree.
Slipping into a thick Scottish accent, he asks the feline if he'd like "a little Fancy Feast" or his toy before affectionately calling him a "good little cat."
Cristina can barely contain her laughter in the background.
"I am confused as to who is the Scottish one," one viewer joked.
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Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@cristina.welch