Viral Video of the Day for May 13, 2026: One-armed musician stops street performance dead in its tracks

France - In today's Viral Video of the Day , a spontaneous street performance turns into a breathtaking flash mob when Michel Tirabosco – a man with a partially amputated arm – asks clarinet player Raphaël Froissart and his cellist friend if he can join them on pan flute for a rendition of Vivaldi.

In the clip, Tirabosco lifts his pan flute and plays flawlessly alongside the duo, when one by one, other musicians emerge from the crowd with violins and more, turning the sidewalk into a full ensemble that fills the street with a stunning rendition of Vivaldi.

Onlookers were visibly stunned at the incredible performance, stopping in their tracks to watch, with some even moved to tears by the end.

Viewers couldn't contain themselves in the comments, with one writing, "So beautiful! Had to listen to it twice at least!"

"Most glorious collaboration – BRAVO!!!" another wrote.

Check it out: