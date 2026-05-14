Viral Video of the Day for May 14, 2026: Hamster escapes cage to cuddle with owner in hilarious clip

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a TikTok posted by Alexis Desiree captures the sweet – and hilarious – late-night surprise from her pet hamster .

In the clip, Alexis wakes up at 3 AM to find her hamster standing upright on her bed.

She films the tiny escape artist perched on her covers after apparently breaking out of his cage, navigating her entire room, and climbing up onto her bed to find her.

Viewers couldn't get enough of the determined little guy, with one user joking, "He's been doing this. You just caught him," while another melted hearts, writing, "He literally missed you and used all his braincells to find you."

Check it out: