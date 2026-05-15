Viral Video of the Day for May 15, 2026: Rescue dog has adorable encounter with dolphins at aquarium
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a golden retriever rescue dog visits an aquarium and has the most heartwarming meet-cute with two curious dolphins.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the dog sits at the glass watching the dolphins swim by, when two of them glide directly up to the window.
They lock eyes with the pup as all three press closer, completely fascinated with one another.
"Angels recognize angels," one viewer commented.
Another wrote, "Hello LandPuppy! I am OceanPuppy!"
Check it out:
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Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@harrygiannelis7