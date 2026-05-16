Viral Video of the Day for May 16, 2026: Bird on the loose sends toddler running in hilarious TikTok

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little girl's outdoor playtime takes an unexpected turn when a black bird decides to make her its new perch.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the toddler is happily pushing her puppy in a stroller when the bold bird swoops in and lands right on her back, sending her sprinting and shrieking across the yard in a full-on panic.

As if once wasn't enough, the fearless bird tracks her down to the back porch and does it all over again.

One viewer joked, "she's not in tune with her princess powers yet."

Check it out:

This little girl was just outside giving her puppy a stroller ride when a bird decided she was the ride!
This little girl was just outside giving her puppy a stroller ride when a bird decided she was the ride!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@deedanielee

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Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@deedanielee

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