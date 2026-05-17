Viral Video of the Day for May 17, 2026: Grandchild gives 102 and 89-year-old grandparents Uber Eats lesson

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a woman named Francesca Rietti sat down with her 102-year-old grandfather and 89-year-old grandmother to walk them through ordering food on Uber Eats.

In the clip, Francesca guides them step by step through setting up an order on the computer while grandma diligently takes notes on a notepad – and grandpa looks thoroughly confused the entire time.

The wholesome tutorial quickly won over the internet, with restaurants and brands rushing to the comments to shower them with gifts.

Uber, DoorDash, Popeyes, and Applebee's all offered gift cards in the comments – and Ring, the doorbell camera company, even commented, "This is adorable. We'd love to send them a doorbell so they can check in on their deliveries!"

Check it out: