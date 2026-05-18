Viral Video of the Day for May 18, 2026: Golden retriever's guilty walk of shame has the internet in stitches!

In the clip, the fluffy pup slowly descends down the staircase with a sheepish, squinting expression on her face, looking every bit like a dog who knows exactly what she did.

Her owner, Jenny Carico, shared the video on TikTok with the caption, "My Golden always gives herself away when she does something bad."

Viewers couldn't get enough of the guilty pup, with one commenter writing, "awwww she didn't mean to do anything wrong."

Check it out: