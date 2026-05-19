Viral Video of the Day for May 19, 2026: Old dog searches for owner – while she's right behind him!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a dog 's unwavering routine loyalty hilariously backfires when his owner switches things up.

In the clip, Morgan's 12-year-old dog Koda plants himself in front of the shower, frantically searching for her – even as she calls his name repeatedly from the bathtub just feet away – before finally turning around after about a minute and discovering her right behind him.

"Girl how is your dog hearing you and STILL looking the wrong way," one viewer hilariously wrote.

Another added, "He didn't know there was another side of the bathroom."

Check it out: