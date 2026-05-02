Viral Video of the Day for May 2, 2026: Woman rescues emaciated mama dog and her two puppies on road trip

Oklahoma - In today's Viral Video of the Day , a woman named Nicole documents the moment she spotted an abandoned, severely emaciated Great Pyrenees mama dog and her two tiny puppies on the side of the road during a cross-country trip.

In the clip, Nicole pulls up to the roadside after catching a glimpse of the white dog.

The mama, visibly malnourished with every rib and hip bone showing, walks straight up to her with her two puppies in tow, wearing nothing but a ripped harness and no tags.

Nicole rearranges her packed car to make room for all three dogs, setting them up as comfortably as she can for the remainder of the journey.

She later found an experienced family to take them in and says she'll be kept in the loop on how they're doing.

One viewer commented, "her being so skinny but the puppies being so round my heart what a good momma."



"Note to self: always leave enough room in the car for a spare doggo and puppies!" another said.

Check it out: