Viral Video of the Day for May 20, 2026: Puppy has hilarious way of "shutting up" his owner!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , TikToker Gab Pasquini captured the hilarious way her dachshund gets her boyfriend to stop screaming.

In the clip, the man lays on the couch and starts screaming as loud as he can when the pup decides to take matters into his own paws.

The dachshund lunges forward and shoves his entire snout directly into his open mouth, instantly silencing him.

One viewer joked, "you really never know what people are doing in their own house."

Check it out: