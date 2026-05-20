Viral Video of the Day for May 20, 2026: Puppy has hilarious way of "shutting up" his owner!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, TikToker Gab Pasquini captured the hilarious way her dachshund gets her boyfriend to stop screaming.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the man lays on the couch and starts screaming as loud as he can when the pup decides to take matters into his own paws.

The dachshund lunges forward and shoves his entire snout directly into his open mouth, instantly silencing him.

One viewer joked, "you really never know what people are doing in their own house."

Check it out:

This dachshund has a hilarious way of shutting his owners up!
This dachshund has a hilarious way of shutting his owners up!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@gpasquini

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Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@gpasquini

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