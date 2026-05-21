Viral Video of the Day for May 21, 2026: Hollywood resident stunned as drone flies right into her apartment!

Los Angeles, California - In today's Viral Video of the Day , a TikTok posted by a woman named Kendra has left viewers equal parts shocked and amused after an unexpected visitor made its way into her Hollywood home.

In the clip, Kendra is sitting in her apartment when a drone suddenly flies in through her open balcony door, buzzing straight into her living space without warning.

The video, captioned "Last time I leave my door open in Hollywood...," quickly racked up attention online.

One viewer commented, "the way I'd close my door and keep it," while another added, "this is both terrifying and funny."

Check it out: