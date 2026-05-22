Viral Video of the Day for May 22, 2026: Fluffy dog named Peanut is Employee of the Month – every month!
Cheshire, UK - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a TikTok clip from The Cheshire Pooch Dog Shop is melting hearts after capturing the store's most dedicated – and fluffiest – team member on the job.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, a man walks into the shop and spots Peanut, an adorable Pekingese, sitting proudly in a basket by the front door.
The shop owner explains that Peanut has earned Employee of the Month every single month thanks to her friendly, enthusiastic nature – and the pup even showed off one little trick!
"That's the cutest loaf of fur I've ever seen," one viewer obsessed with Peanut commented.
Check it out:
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Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@mybestfriendstory