Viral Video of the Day for May 22, 2026: Fluffy dog named Peanut is Employee of the Month – every month!

Cheshire, UK - In today's Viral Video of the Day , a TikTok clip from The Cheshire Pooch Dog Shop is melting hearts after capturing the store's most dedicated – and fluffiest – team member on the job.

In the clip, a man walks into the shop and spots Peanut, an adorable Pekingese, sitting proudly in a basket by the front door.

The shop owner explains that Peanut has earned Employee of the Month every single month thanks to her friendly, enthusiastic nature – and the pup even showed off one little trick!

"That's the cutest loaf of fur I've ever seen," one viewer obsessed with Peanut commented.

Check it out: