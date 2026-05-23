Viral Video of the Day for May 23, 2026: Worker's cup melts as she pours hot coffee in hilarious clip

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a worker's attempt at a quick coffee break goes hilariously wrong.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Sierra Colentava struggles to get the top of a coffee maker to fit before grabbing a coffee cup and pouring steaming hot coffee into it – completely unaware that the heat is slowly melting the plastic cup from the bottom up.

She captioned the video, "matter of fact let me just clock out."

One viewer joked, "let me clock out with you sis cause i didn't even notice it either."

Check it out:

This woman's cup melted from the heat of the hot coffee without her even noticing!
This woman's cup melted from the heat of the hot coffee without her even noticing!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@av0m0mmy

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Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@av0m0mmy

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